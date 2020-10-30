Cameroon legend Geremi Njitap has criticised the idea of playing some Afcon Qualifiers in Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senegal and Guinea-Bissau were said to be considering moving their back-to-back matches in November from Dakar and Bissau to Portugal.

The idea came after Senegal postponed a warm-up match during the October window when eight of the visiting Mauritania delegation tested positive for Covid-19.

According to AFP, Geremi said: “I do not believe CAF will allow that.

“This is an African competition and there is no way matches can be played in Europe,” said the former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Cameroon defender-cum-midfielder and FIFPro board member.

“Of course, staging qualifiers in Europe would be better for most of the players because that is where they are based.

“I have no objection to friendly internationals involving African countries being staged in Europe, but not Cup of Nations nor World Cup qualifiers.

“African football supporters will not accept that – they want to cheer their heroes on even if the numbers at grounds may be severely limited by the pandemic.”

