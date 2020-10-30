France-based Zimbabwe Warriors duo of midfielder Marshall Munetsi and striker Tinotenda Kadewere’s availability for the Algeria games might be in doubt following a declaration of a second lockdown in the Western Europe country.

France has experienced a new wave of Covid-19 cases, leaving President Emmanuel Macron with no choice but to put the country in lockdown until at least end of November.

Under the new measures, which will begin today, people will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential work and medical reasons only.

Travelling within France will also be prohibited, though it is still not clear if travelling outside the country is allowed, which will determine whether Munetsi and Kadewere, who are on the ranks of Stade de Reims and Olympique Lyon respectively, will be released for the Algeria double-header slated for next month.

The pair is part of the Warriors squad expected to be announced by coach Zdravko Logarušić any time soon.

