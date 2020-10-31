Zambian league side Nkana Football Club have confirmed the signing of Zimbabwean goalkeeper Tabelt Shumba.

The big goalkeeper, who was on the books of army side Chapungu, joins the Zambian side on a season long deal.

“Ladies and gentlemen, our latest addition to the goal keeping department, TALBERT SHUMBA. The Zimbabwean international joins us from Chapungu United FC on a season long contract,” announced the club via a statement.

Nkana is also home to Zimbabwean defender Jimmy Dzingai.

Shumba was between the sticks for the Warriors in the international friendly against Malawi and had a brilliant show.

