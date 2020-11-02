Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed their stance on the players that have been training with the club but could not be signed due to the transfer ban.

Amakhosi had hoped the sanction would be reversed after they launched an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in February. However, the application was dismissed, and the ban was upheld.

Players like Sifiso Hlanti, Phatushedzo Nange and Brandon Petersen were training with the team but had to consider their future elsewhere after last week’ decision.

In a statement, Chiefs said the players will be released to join other clubs as they can’t register anyone until the current season ends.

“Due to the CAS outcome, we can only sign players from July 2021.

“As a result, the players that were training with the team will be leaving to join teams of their choice,” the statement read.

