The Mighty Warriors squad is expected to leave for South Africa today ahead of the 2020 COSAFA Women Championship this month.

The tournament will get underway tomorrow in Port Elizabeth. Zimbabwe is in Group C and will play Tanzania in their opening match.

The team will follow up with the final group stage game against Botswana. The top side in the pool will automatically advance to the semifinals.

Here is the squad named by coach Sithethelewe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda:

Goalkeepers: Lindiwe Magwede, Cynthia Shonga.

Defenders: Nokubhosi Ncube, Sharon Teterai, Sheila Makoto, Egness Tumbare, Talent Mukwanda, Moreblessing Bwende, Precious Baison.

Midfielders: Emmaculate Msipa, Mavis Chirandu, Faith Chezhara, Danai Bhobho, Shyline Dambamuromo.

Strikers: Diana Banda, Talent Bizeki, Rutendo Makore, Shamiso Mutasa.

