Former Highlanders striker Tinashe Makanda has been invited for trials at a top-flight club in Kosovo.

The forward is expected to start the assessment at KF Drenica on Thursday and stay in South Eastern Europe for three weeks, according to the Chronicle.

“After much deliberation with the team board, we wish to formally invite Makanda Tinashe from Zimbabwe to our three weeks open trials that will be hosted in Bajram Aliu Stadium,” the club said a letter seen by the publication.

“We urge the authorities of Kosovo to give this player all the necessary passage to the country. The trial will commence on November 5 and will last for three weeks.”

Makanda is a free agent after he severed his ties with Highlanders following the expiry of his contract in June this year. The striker was recently linked with rivals Dynamos, but his camp denied the reports, saying he only signed a sponsorship contract with Gold Leaf Tobacco who also sponsors the Glamour Boys.

Comments

comments