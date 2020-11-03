Michelle Katsvairo has crossed to Botswana to join top-flight side and former league champions Township Rollers.

The midfielder was in the books of Highlanders since February but did not manage to play as football was suspended in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic before the season started.

In a statement confirming the arrival of the 30-year old, Rollers said: “Township Rollers is pleased to announce the signing of Zimbabwean forward Michelle Katsvairo, who joins the club from Zimbabwe Premier League giants Highlanders.

“In the past the experienced forward played for Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars in the South African PSL and earned senior caps with the Zimbabwean national team, the Warriors.”

Katsvairo’s other former clubs include Gunners (Zimbabwe), FC Platinum (Zimbabwe), Chicken Inn (Zimbabwe), Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa), Singida United (Tanzania) and Free State Stars (South Africa).

Comments

comments