Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed his defenders for their performance in the 2-1 Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday.

The Red Devils were badly exposed on the break as former Chelsea forward Demba Ba and Edin Visca gave the home team a two-goal cushion.

Anthony Martial scored the consolation for the visitors just before the break.

“The first one is that we play a short corner and forget about the man up top. That’s unforgivable … We’ve not done our roles, it’s my responsibility,” Solskjaer told reporters after the match.

“You don’t see goals like that at this level. You shouldn’t concede easy goals like that. When you do, it makes winning matches a lot harder.”

The result left United tied on six points with PSG but remained on top of Group H due to a superior head-to-head record.

