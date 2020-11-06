Zambia national teach coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević has named his 26-man squad for the Afcon qualifiers double header against Botswana next week.

The two teams are in Group H, along with Zimbabwe and Algeria.

The first encounter will be played in Lusaka on 12 November and the return fixture is set for Gaborone four days later.

The squad consists of several notable names that include South Africa based duo of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga and Redbull Salzburg midfielder Enock Mwepu.

In-form striker Patson Daka is not part of the selection due to an injury he suffered during a UEFA Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

Here is the squad to face Botswana:

