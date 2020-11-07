English League 2 side Bradford City has confirmed that Tapuwanashe Chakuchichi has received his first call-up to the national squad that will play in the COSAFA U17 Challenge Cup set for next month in South Africa.

Zimbabwe will take part in the tournament, clashing with the host nation in Group A which also has Angola and Eswatini.

Confirming the call-up, Bradford’s Football Development Programme (FDP) said: “We are delighted to announce that our U18s Scholar defender Tapuwanashe Chakuchichi has been selected to represent Zimbabwe U17s in the COSAFA tournament in South Africa.”

Meanwhile, the Young Warriors team coach Tafadzwa Mashiri is expected to announce his squad in the coming days.

The tournament will start from November 19 and runs until the 29th.

