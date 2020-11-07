In-form striker Prince Dube reportedly touched down in the country yesterday as national team players start assembling for the trip to Algiers.

The 23-year-old has been in top-form for Tanzanian Premier League log leaders Azam Football Club, for whom he has scored six goals already.

Mgadafi, as the former Bosso striker is affectionately known, gave football fans a topic to discuss when he excused himself for the international friendly against Malawi last month citing a harm string injury, only to feature and score two goals for Azam in a practice match two days later.

This time though, Dube has answered Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić’s call as according to The Herald, he arrived in the country yesterday.

Zimbabwe take on Algeria in two mouthwatering AFCON qualifiers on November 12 and 16 respectively.

