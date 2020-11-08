Lyon forward Memphis Depay has hit out at the club hierarchy, criticising their management.

According to Get French Football News (GFFN) outlet, the Dutchman is not happy with the administration and has played down any prospect of challenging for a league title this season.

The team is on number 10 on the Ligue 1 table, ten points behind log leaders PSG.

He is quoted as saying: “The title? That should be our aim.

“Even if I cannot say everything going through my head right now… in terms of what’s happening, what I am seeing at the club, there are things that I honestly can’t say.”

Depay’s frustrations follow after he tried to force an exit in the last transfer window, but the move to Barcelona fell through in the eleventh hour.

Despite the failed transfer, he has continued to contribute significantly on the pitch, scoring once and created three goals in his last three games.

His goal tally currently stands at five in the nine league games he has played so far.

