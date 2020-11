FC Platinum have learned their opponents in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The Platinum Boys, who won the 2019 championship, will face Costa da Sol of Mozambique following a draw that was held on Monday.

The team is the only representative in the inter-club competition after Chibuku winners Highlanders withdrew their participation.

The competition is set to start from the 27th of this month until the 17 July 2021.

Comments

comments