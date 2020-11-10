The national team will fly out to Algeria tonight, aboard a chartered plane, for their Afcon Group H qualifier against the Desert Foxes in Algiers on 12 November.

Only four players from the 24-man squad that was announced last have been dropped while there is only one addition to the team.

US-based stars Tendai Jirira and Tatenda Mkuruva failed to travel to Zimbabwe due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus. Midfielders Marshall Munetsi and Butholezwe Ncube picked injuries and will also not fly out with the team.

Victor Kamhuka is the new addition as coach Zdravko Logarusic travel with twenty-one players for the away encounter.

Here is the travel squad:

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze, Talbert Shumba

Defenders: Jimmy Dzingai, Alec Mudimu, Jordan Zemura, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Tendai Darikwa, Adam Chicksen, Victor Kamhuka.

Midfielders: Ovidy Karuru, Tafadzwa Rusike, Kuda Mahachi, Knowledge Musona, Terrence Dzvukamanja, King Nadolo, Marvellous Nakamba, Khama Billiat

Strikers: Tino Kadewere, David Moyo, Prince Dube.

