Warriors newcomer Jordan Zemura believes Algeria’s two-year undefeated streak will not deter them from coming out with a positive result when the two teams meet on Thursday.

Zemura is among the twenty-one players that travelled to North Africa on Tuesday night. This is his first call-up to the national team.

Speaking to the Herald, the Bournemouth defender believes the Warriors squad is capable of bringing a competitive game against their opponents.

He said: “I think we have a good number of players who can make things happen. We have very good players dotted around the world.

“Algeria, obviously, are tricky customers, given that they have gone for about 20 games without defeat.

“But that is not to say they are unplayable. We are out to pick the maximum points.”

Zemura also said he felt comfortable after meeting his new team-mates.

“I am at home, very much comfortable to be in the midst of such amazing players.

“The warmth I am feeling is incredible. I am ready to give the Warriors everything in the field, I am ready.

“I have seen the players, they are a fantastic group. They are hungry for success, and you know what, with that kind of attitude, we are destined for glory,” he added.

