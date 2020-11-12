Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic says he is aware of the threat posed by Algeria but his charges will try to play attacking football in tonight’s meeting.

The Desert Foxes will host Zimbabwe at 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers in the Afcon Group H Qualifiers. Kick-off is at 9 pm Zim time.

Speaking to the Herald ahead of the match, the coach said: “Yes, we are cautious, but we will be offensive. We need a result, it’s simple.

“We are not going to deploy a defensive formation. We are not here for tourism, we are here for work.

“I trust my lads, and they will give their all.

“Historically, we have done better than Algeria, in recent meetings, and that should spur us on.

“We know they are the best team in Africa, but they should know that we are Warriors and mean business.”

Algeria currently lead in the pool after picking up six points while the Warriors follow in second with four.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s Algerian Embassy staff, led by Ambassador Vusimusi Ntonga, were cleared to attend the game.

