Follow our live coverage of the Afcon Qualifiers – Group H encounter between Zimbabwe and Algeria.

Latest:

11′ Kadewere caught offside as he tried to reach for through ball.

8′ Freekick to Zim on the centre, played short as the start a build-up.

7′ Freekick to Algeria in a dangerous position, Mahrez’s shot on goal goes off target.

4′ Musona gets the space and hits the target but his short is saved by the keeper.

3′ Algeria gets the first chance on goal but it the effort goes over.

1′ Zimbabwe gets the match underway.

Warriors XI: T. Shumba; T. Darikwa, J. Dzingai, T. Hadebe, A. Chicksen; J. Zemura, T. Rusike, M. Nakamba, K. Musona; D. Moyo, T. Kadewere.

Algeria XI: R. Mbolhi (GK), R. Halaimia, A. Mandi, D. Benlamri, R. Bensebaini, I. Bennacer, A. Guedioura, S. Feghouli, R. Mahrez (c), S. Benrahma, A. Delort.

