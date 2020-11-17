Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi is crying foul after his side dropped points for the first time in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers when they drew 2-2 against Zimbabwe on Monday afternoon.

The Desert Foxes gave up a two-goal advantage in the first half after captain Knowledge Musona and substitute Prince Dube struck home to level the terms. The visitors took the lead in the 34th minute through Andy Delort before their skipper, Riyad Mahrez added another one four minutes later.

Reflecting on the game in an interview with the Algerian FA, Belmadi blamed the condition of the pitch and poor refereeing for the draw in Harare.

He said: “We were disadvantaged by many factors, for an example, we played at 2 pm, which certainly favoured them. There is the issue of pitch (condition) and some complicated refereeing though I don’t like to talk about it.”

Despite the draw, Algeria sealed their place at the 2021 Afcon finals after attaining ten points from four games.

