Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic believes the team is still in control of its destiny in the Afcon Qualifiers despite dropping five points in back-to-back encounters against Algeria.

Zimbabwe lost 3-1 in the first fixture played in Algiers last week before playing to a 2-2 draw at home on Monday.

They remained in the second position in Group H on five points, one ahead of third-placed Botswana.

Logarusic’s men are now fighting for the last available spot in the pool after Algeria sealed their qualification to the Afcon finals in Cameroon.

Speaking after their draw in Harare, the gaffer said: “We were pushing for three points but, with the point we got, we are still in control of our destiny in the group.

“I think everything depends on us for our qualification. I am sure Zimbabwe can score goals against any team in Africa.’’

Zimbabwe were two goals down in the first half but managed to come back into the game and equalised. Captain Knowledge Musona scored the team’s first goal four minutes to the break to reduce the deficit before Prince Dube levelled the terms later in the game.

