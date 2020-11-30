Another weekend of football has come and gone, here is how Zimbabwean representatives in various football leagues fared their teams.

The last time two Zimbabwean players had faced each other in any of Europe’s top five leagues, Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi were not even born.

The Warriors duo was on opposite sides in the French Ligue 1 when Kadewere’s Olympique Lyon beat Munetsi’s Stade de Reims 3-0.

Both players started; Munetsi played the entire game while Kadewere was replaced by Mousa Dembele in the 53rd minute.

Knowledge Musona provided an assist as KAS Eupen comfortably dispatched Charleroi 3-1 in the Belgian Pro League.

Teenage Hadebe was an unused substitute in Yeni Malatayaspor’s 2-2 draw at Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig.

David Moyo came off the bench in the second half as Hamilton played out a 1-1 stalemate with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Adam Chicksen was an unused substitute in Nots County’s 3-0 win over Wealdstone in the English Conference League.

