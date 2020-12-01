Barcelona have set 24 January as the date for the club’s presidential election.

The announcement follows after Josep Maria Bartomeu and the board of directors resigned in October just days before a scheduled vote of no confidence.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Spanish giants said: “…In other matters, once the date of January 24 was agreed with the Catalan Government for the holding of Club elections to the Presidency, preparations have continued to move forward with regards to the event.

“The week of December 14 is marked as the beginning of the election calendar, of which more details will be released when necessary. In advance news, on Monday, December 14 a meeting of the Managing Commission is planned to approve the calling of elections; Wednesday 16, the official publication of the calling of elections.

“As such, between December 23 and January 11 there would be a period for the collection of supporting signatures; between January 15 and 22, the election campaign.”

The candidates expected to take part in the polls are Jordi Farre, Toni Freixa, Lluis Fernandez Ala, Agusti Benedito, Pere Riera and Victor Font, who is considered the favourite.

