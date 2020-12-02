FC Platinum have confirmed the details for their Champions League, preliminary round – second leg encounter against Costa do Sol on Saturday.

The Platinum Boys carry a 2-1 lead from the first leg played in Maputo, Mozambique last weekend.

The return fixture is set for National Sports Stadium in Harare. The team will not use their home ground Mandava in Zvishavane or the alternative venue, Barbourfields, in Bulawayo due to CAF restrictions on both stadiums.

Kick-off is at 3 pm Zimbabwean time. No TV details have been confirmed so far.

Should they come out with a positive result in this coming fixture, the Zimbabwe champions will advance to the second preliminary round, where they will face the winner in the match between Plateau United of Nigeria and Tanzanian side Simba SC.

