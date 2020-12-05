Ashley Preece of Birmingham Mail newspaper is backing Marvelous Nakamba to stay at Aston Villa until the end of the season.

The Zimbabwean midfielder has been linked with an exit in January after struggling to get game time. He has only played a total of thirteen minutes in the league so far.

Reports in Turkey suggest Galatasaray have reignited their interest in Nakamba and are considering a loan move.

But Preece believes Villa will not accept the offer as the player remains an integral back-up in the midfield.

He said: “Marvelous Nakamba is another player who’s rarely featured having tasted just 13 minutes of top-flight action.

“Villa aren’t, though, blessed with too many options in central midfield with the Zimbabwean set to stick around until the summer at the earliest.”

Nakamba joined Villa from Club Brugge in 2019 and was a regular in his debut season at Villa Park. He made 34 appearances in all competitions but has since fallen out of favour.

