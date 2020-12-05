FC Platinum face Costa do Sol this afternoon in the Champions League, preliminary round – second leg encounter.

The Platinum Boys carry a 2-1 lead from the first leg played in Maputo, Mozambique last weekend.

The return fixture is set for National Sports Stadium in Harare behind closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team will not use their home ground Mandava in Zvishavane or the alternative venue, Barbourfields, in Bulawayo due to CAF restrictions on both stadiums.

Kick-off is at 3 pm Zimbabwean time and ZBC TV will show the match live.

FC Platinum’s official Facebook page will bring the feed for live streaming.

Zambian referee Kasokota Kafuli Derrick will be in charge, assisted by compatriots Romeo Kasengele and Chiwoyu Kapembwa Sinyangwe.

Speaking ahead of the tie, coach Norman Mapeza said: “It’s not going to be easy. Costa do Sol are a very good team and I think they will come here with guns blazing.

“They have got nothing to lose and I am sure they will come looking for those two goals which could allow them to qualify to the next stage.”

Should they come out with a positive result in this coming fixture, the Zimbabwe champions will advance to the second preliminary round, where they will face the winner in the match between Plateau United of Nigeria and Tanzanian side Simba SC.

FC Platinum Squad:

Petros Mhari, Francis Tizayi, Nomore Chinyerere, Perfect Chikwende, Donald Dzvinyai, Kelvin Madzongwe, Raphael Muduwiwa, Brian Banda, Denzel Khumalo, William Stima, Gift Bello, Rahman Kutsanzira, Rainsome Pavari, Lawrence Mhlanga, Ralph Kawondera, Elias Maguri, Silas Songani, Evidence Tendayi, Elie Ilunga, Gift Mbweti, Tawana Chikore, Future Sibanda.

