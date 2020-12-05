FC Platinum booked their place in the first round of the CAF Champions League following a 4-1 aggregate victory over Costa Do Sol of Mozambique.

The Platinum Boys managed a 2-0 win in the second leg of the preliminary round fixture played at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Going into the match already leading 2-1 from the first leg, the Zimbabwe champions took a cautious approach and played more defensively in the first half. They never went forward in numbers and relied more on long balls.

Do Sol, on the other end, retained more possession but failed to yield anything out of it.

Nothing changed in the second period and the action only picked up in the later stages of the game.

The visitors’ dominance on the ball all went in vain when they conceded a goal just six minutes before the fulltime whistle. William Stima scored after being set from a freekick just outside the box to break the deadlock.

The Zimbabwe champions came back again two minutes later with a brilliant interplay, their first meaningful passage of play in the second half, but Ralph Kawondera missed the target by just inches.

Do Sol tried to respond but were left exposed at the back when Perfect Chikwende started a quick move and finished it to double the lead in the injury time.

The game ended in favour of FC Platinum who will face the winner between Plateau United of Nigeria and Simba SC of Tanzania.

