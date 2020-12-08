Former Young Warriors gaffer Philip Mbofana is now an assistant coach at a Polish third-division club, City Wilanowin.

The 50-year old Zimbabwean joined the side in July during the pre-season. He is a holder of a CAF B coaching licence and is working on attaining a UEFA A bedge.

Speaking to the Herald from his European base, Mbofana said: “I joined the team during the off-season in July, and it has been a wonderful experience from the off-season training, pre-match preparation, tactical approach to the game and the general logistics.

“There is more attention to detail here and as an assistant I am given specific tasks, be it at training or during a match.

“So far, so good and we’re doing relatively well at the half-way stage of the season.

“I am with the club for at least until the end of next season and so far things are pointing in the right direction.”

Mbofana started his coaching career at the now-defunct Mhangura before joining Zimbabwe Under-20 and Under-23 sides in the mid 2000s. He also had stints in Swaziland and South Africa.

