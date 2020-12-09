Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic is excited about the team’s preparations for the CHAN tournament scheduled for next month in Cameroon.

A 34-member selection of locally-based players started the camp on Monday in Harare. The national side is using Division One side Golden Eagles’ home venue – Eagles Nest.

In an update posted by ZIFA, Logarusic has seen some improvements in the boys in the past two days of training. Most players in the camp have been inactive for almost a year after football in the country was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Preparations will continue until the 20th of December when the team will go for a festive break before resuming on the 28th till the team departs for Cameroon.

The tournament will be played from 16 January to 7 February and Zimbabwe face the hosts in the opening match.

Comments

comments