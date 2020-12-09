Peter Ndlovu’s goal against Chelsea in May 1994 has been picked as EPL’s Goal of the Day.

The ex-Zimbabwean striker scored a superb solo effort as his Coventry City side won the match 2-1 away at the Stamford Bridge. The goal opened the scoring on the half-hour mark.

A 90s solo stunner at Chelsea 🤩#GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/Rt5SGsLnto — Premier League (@premierleague) December 9, 2020

Steve Morgan doubled the lead for City two minutes later while Tony Cascarino netted the Blues’ consolation towards the end of the first half.

Ndlovu went on to finish that season with eleven goals from 40 appearances.

