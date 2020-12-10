Ngezi Platinum midfielder Denver Mukamba has returned to the Warriors fold after he was added into the provisional squad for CHAN tournament.

Mukamba, who last featured for the national team a couple of years ago, was drafted in after coach Zdravko Logarusic spotted him during a practice match against Ngezi played at Ellis Robins School in Harare on Thursday.

The 2012 Soccer Star of the Year is now expected to join other 34 players currently in camp.

The preparations will run until the 20th of December when the team goes for a festive break before resuming on the 28th.

The competition will be held in Cameroon from 16 January to 7 February and Zimbabwe face the hosts in the opening match.

📷 ZIFA

