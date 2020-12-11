FIFA has announced the final lists of nominees of the 2020 awards.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on 17 December 2020, with the final nominees now known for all the awards.

Bayern Munich are dominating the nominations with star Robert Lewandowski going head to head with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Men’s Player of the Year.

Hans-Dieter Flick is up for the Best Coach award while Manuel Neuer has been listed in the goalkeepers’ category.

Here are the nominees:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women)

Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atlético de Madrid)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina / Leeds United FC)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Jürgen Klopp (Germany / Liverpool FC)

FIFA Puskás Award:

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (URU) – Ceará SC v. CR Flamengo [Brasileirão – Brazil] (25 August 2019)

– Ceará SC v. CR Flamengo [Brasileirão – Brazil] (25 August 2019) Son Heung-min (KOR) – Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC [Premier League – England] (7 December 2019)

– Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC [Premier League – England] (7 December 2019) Luis Suárez (URU) – FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca [LaLiga] – Spain] (7 December 2019)

