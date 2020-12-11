Battle lines have been draw when Warriors star Tino Kadewere’s Olympique Lyon clash with defending champions Paris Saint Gemain in a top of the table clash in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Lyon, who are third on the table, level on points with second-placed Lille, travel to the Parc de Paris for what is undeniably the standout fixture in the French top-flight.

Rampant PSG, who have been on an impressive run of form which has resulted in them scoring at least three goals in four or their last five league matches, will be looking to extend their lead at the summit of the table, which currently stands at two points.

They face an equally in-form Lyon side fired by the attacking trio of captain Memphis Depay, who is reportedly doubtful for the clash, Kadewere and Cameroonian Karl Toko Ekambi, who have scored a combined total of 17 goals between them.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen