On a sad note, we report the passing away of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha due to a car accident.

The defender died on Saturday night after a horror crash in Kempton Park.

His death comes barely days after a former Masandawana player Anele Ngcongca was laid to rest following a car accident.

We send our condolences to the Masandawana family and South African football fraternity at large, in the wake of this tragic loss.

More details to follow..

