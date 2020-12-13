Zimbabwe international Teenage Hadebe is back to his old self in the Turkish Super Lig after back to back impressive performances for Yeni Malatyaspor.

The gangly defender had a brilliant debut campaign in Turkey in the 2019/20 season which saw him being named in the team of the season despite Malatyaspor being relegated before the authorities there suspended relegation from the top-flight.

This season did not start well for the 25-year-old, as he initially struggled to break into the team but the first game in which he was in the starting eleven in the league this campaign, a 1-1 draw with Istanbul Başakşehir last week, he was named in the team of the week after an impressive performance.

He followed that up yesterday, with another good show in Malatyaspor’s impressive 3-0 thumping of title-chasing Fenerbahçe in their own backyard.

