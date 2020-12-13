Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere is in Olympique Lyon’s starting eleven to face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in a French Ligue 1 top of the table clash tonight.

The 24-year-old has formed a formidable attack alongside captain Memphis Depay and Cameroonian Karl Toko Ekambi, which has been thrown into the fray by coach Rudi Garcia for the mouthwatering showdown.

Here is the team chosen for the clash, which starts at 22:00 Zimbabwean time.

