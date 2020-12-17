The Fifa’s The Best awards ceremony was held on Thursday with Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich crowned the Player of the Year.

Lewandowski beat the competition of Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Mess of Barcelona, who won it last year, to scoop the honour.

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool became the first manager to win two consecutive Coach of the Year awards. He ended the Reds’ 30-year wait for a Premier League title and amassed a club-record 99 points.

Son Heung-min won the 2020 Puskás Award for his goal against Burnley while Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich picked the Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year gong.

Here is the complete list of winners:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)

The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Jürgen Klopp (Germany / Liverpool FC)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team)

FIFA Puskás Award:

Son Heung-min (KOR) – Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC [Premier League – England] (7 December 2019)

FIFA Fan Award 2020:

Marivaldo Da Silva (Sport Recife, Brazil) – Walks 60 kilometres to watch Sport Recife home matches.

FIFA Fair Play Award:

Mattia Agnese (Ospedaletti, Italy) – For saving the life of an opponent who had lost consciousness following a clash of heads.

FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World XI:

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Sergio Ramos, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Kevin De Bruyne, Thiago Alcantara, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo.

FIFA FIFPRO Women’s XI:

Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Millie Bright, Delphine Cascarino, Barbara Bonansea, Veronica Boquete, Megan Rapinoe, Pernille Harder, Vivianne Miedema, Tobin Heath.

