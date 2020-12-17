There are indications that Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba might start for Aston Villa in tonight’s Premier League clash against Burnley.

Dean Smith’s charges host Sean Dyche‘s troops at Villa Park hit by a lot of injuries, particularly in midfield.

Ross Barkley will have to pass a late fitness test to be in the squad, which also does not have suspended Douglas Luiz, who was sent off in the 1-0 win over Wolves last week.

The duo’s absence leaves Nakamba as a very likely option to fit in.

Nakamba was introduced in the Wolves game with seconds remaining after having last tasted action in the 7-2 drubbing of Liverpool in October.

Kick off is 20:00.

