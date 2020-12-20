Its been over a year since a ball was last kicked in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

December 14 to be precise, was the last time the local top-flight was active, the day FC Platinum beat CAPS United in a drama-filled title decider at the National Sports Stadium.

The 2020 season was supposed to have roared into life in March but the Covid-19 crisis brought everything to a halt.

Truth be told, the deadly pandemic affected every area of life and understandably, football in the country is the last thing anyone would think of when the crisis was at its peak.

That being said, all other football leagues in Africa scrapped their way back, except the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Proposals to have the local top-flight resume with a mini-league tournament have hit a brick wall, with no one willing to incur the costs for such.

The Warriors technical team led by Zdravko Logarusic will step on Cameroonian soil for next month’s CHAN finals carrying the biggest disadvantage, competitive football inactive players.

Proposals to have the league resume in March do not instill confidence in the local football fraternity.

Simply put, there is no clear roadmap on the proposed resumption of the league in March as the costs issue will still be a deciding factor.

Government will obviously green-light the resumption of the league on condition that someone will incur the costs of Covid-19 tests and protective clothing.

Who will incur those costs?

There is also no certainty on whether or not Delta Beverages, the competition’s sponsor will continue bankrolling it.

The fact that teams have resumed training does not in any way guarantee that the league will also resume, especially in March.

