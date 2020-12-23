Sidelined Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil believes some people at the struggling North London side are missing legendary former manager Arsene Wenger.

Ozil’s comment comes in the wake of current manager Mikel Arteta being under scrutiny for a string of poor results and some fans calling for the club to show him the exit door.

Wenger left Arsenal in 2018 after being at the helm of the Gunners for 22 years and Ozil insists he is still missed.

“He was really a fantastic manager – yeah, and also like a father figure for me and many other players… I think many people around Arsenal are really missing him.,” said the German while responding to a fan on Twitter.

Ozil has not featured for Arsenal this season after he was controversially exiled from the Premier League squad by Arteta.

