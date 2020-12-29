The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has temporarily suspended Warriors training sessions in preparation for CHAN.

The country’s football governing body announced on Tuesday that nine Warriors players CHAN squad tested positive for the global pandemic.

Consequently, training sessions have temporarily been suspended.

”All the affected players have been notified and quarantined in line with World Health organisation (WHO) dictates. The players have also been advised to inform their families and contacts.

The Zimbabwe Football Association has also informed the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) and the City Health Department for further guidance.

Meanwhile, ZIFA has temporarily suspended all training sessions for the CHAN team pending consultation with other stakeholders, but the team remains in camp until further notice,” reads a statement by ZIFA.

