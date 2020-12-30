The truth is, I rarely agree with Makomborero Mutimukulu.

By Lawrence Mangenje

He is one lad who always articulates well his football related arguments but oddly, I just disagree with him mostly, despite the massive respect I have for him as one of my role models in this our beloved field and more importantly, as a person.

Finally, in the midst of a very big loss in Zimbabwean football, I-am sailing in the same boat with the award-winning writer.

Reacting to the death of former Highlanders midfield ace Richard Choruma, who succumbed to kidney complications in South Africa yesterday morning, Mutimukulu had this to say on microblogging site Twitter:

“Maybe he wore oversized jerseys to accommodate the insane talent he carried. But fact is Richard Choruma was smooth, talented for generations. Played the game with style & grace. Even if you hated Bosso you found yourself loving Choruma in black and white Bosso colours. LEGEND.”

Mako, I couldn’t agree more brother.

Choruma was one gem of a player who didn’t require for one to necessarily love Highlanders to marvel.

I remember when I was a kid, watching Bosso games on ZBC TV with Muziwethu Hadebe in the commentary box, the veteran broadcaster would use every word in the book to describe Choruma’s composure on the ball and deft touches.

He was one player whose quality would, for a moment, make you forget about rivalry and team affiliation all in the name of talent admiration.

Dabuka Express, as they fondly referred to him in the City of Kings, simply dazzled, to the delight of the Bosso faithful at Emagumeni.

His talent was just breathtaking.

The Highlanders of 2002, which had a midfield of Choruma, the late Charles ‘The Chief’ Chilufya, Honor Gombami, Johannes Ngodzo just to mention a few, is arguably the biggest reason why Bosso ran away with the league title 20 points ahead of the chasing pack.

Of them all, I admired Choruma the most, understandably so considering how he cooly and intelligently controlled the Bosso engine room.

Go well Dabuka Express, all we are left with are memories- memories we will always cherish.

Ulale ngokuthula, sizahlala sikukhumbula njalo sikukhanuka.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen