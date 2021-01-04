The country’s football governing body ZIFA finds itself in a catch 22 situation amid a combination of Covid-19 positive results in the Warriors squad and the enforcement of lockdown by government to contain the novel pandemic, setbacks which put the national team’s participation at CHAN 2021 in doubt.

14 members of the Warriors squad preparing for the continental spectacle slated for Cameroon this month, tested positive for the virus, including head coach Zdravko Logarusic.

In addition to that, a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases saw government with no choice but to enforce a 30-day lockdown to curb the virus, a development which also saw the Sports and Recreation Commission banning all sporting activities for the same period subject to reveal at the end of it.

That leaves the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board in a complex situation since they have to submit the Warriors squad to CAF this Wednesday.

With half of the players down due to the coronavirus, ZIFA realistically need a reprieve from CAF for the submission day to be extended, a request they have already put in writing to the continental football governing body.

Also, since all sporting activities are suspended by the SRC, the ZIFA board need clearance for the Warriors to travel to Cameroon for the football showpiece exclusively reserved for local-based players, which is scheduled to kick off on the 16th of January.

