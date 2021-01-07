The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has given the country’s senior men’s national soccer team, the Warriors, the go-ahead to participate in this year’s edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

All sporting activities in the country are currently banned owing to the 30-day national lockdown enforced by government to curb the spread of a second wave of Covid-19 cases.

The Commission has however given ZIFA the greenlight for the team to take part in the continental showpiece reserved for locally-based players, which roars into life on the 16th of January with a clash between the Warriors and the hosts Cameroon.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association advises the nation that our application to proceed with participation at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) has been approved by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

This follows the government’s recent suspension of all sporting activities in a

national effort to reduce the spread of covid-19. The team is still in camp, self-isolating, after recording 15 positive tests for Covid-19,” reads a by statement by the association’s spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela.

“Players and officials who tested positive on 28 December 2020 will

be tested again on 10th January 2021. We wish all those who tested positive a swift recovery.

The delegation departs for Cameroon on 13 January 2021. ZIFA appeals to all stakeholders to remain vigilant in the face of a renewed Covid-19 threat. Please observe all healthy and safety guidelines to keep

everyone safe.We wish our Warriors all the best and we hope they will prevail in Cameroon.

The Association would like to acknowledge and thank the SRC for swift

processing of our request to keep our preparations for the important assignment

on track.”

