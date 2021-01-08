The CAF Champions League group stage draw was held at the continental football governing body’s headquarters in Cairo, EGYPT on Friday and it is as follows.
GROUP A
SIMBA SC – Tanzania
AS Vita – DRC
Al Ahly – Egypt
El Merreikh- Sudan
GROUP B
TP Mazembe – DRC
Mamelodi Sundowns- South Africa
Al Hilai- Sudan
CR Belouizdad – Algeria
GROUP C
Wydad- Morocco
Horoya- Guinea
Atletico Petroleos- Angola
Kiazer Chiefs- South Africa
GROUP D
Esperance – Tunisia
Zamalek- Egypt
MC Alger – Algeria
Teungueth- Senegal
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen