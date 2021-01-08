The CAF Champions League group stage draw was held at the continental football governing body’s headquarters in Cairo, EGYPT on Friday and it is as follows.

GROUP A

SIMBA SC – Tanzania

AS Vita – DRC

Al Ahly – Egypt

El Merreikh- Sudan

GROUP B

TP Mazembe – DRC

Mamelodi Sundowns- South Africa

Al Hilai- Sudan

CR Belouizdad – Algeria

GROUP C

Wydad- Morocco

Horoya- Guinea

Atletico Petroleos- Angola

Kiazer Chiefs- South Africa

GROUP D

Esperance – Tunisia

Zamalek- Egypt

MC Alger – Algeria

Teungueth- Senegal

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen