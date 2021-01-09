Warriors midfielder Ovidy Karuru’s resurgence in the South African top-flight continues after he made an impact in Black Leopards’ game yesterday.

The former Masvingo United man was on target against his former side Stellenbosch, scoring a first half penalty in the 1-1 draw.

This was the 31-year old’s third goal for Leopards, after netting a brace against his former paymasters Kaizer Chiefs earlier this season.

Karuru’s strike might be a bitter pill to swallow for Stellenbosch, as the Cape Town-based side released him under unclear circumstances at the end of the the 2019/20 campaign.

The fact that he was unattached during the days Zimbabwe played Algeria in back to back AFCON qualifiers in November but still included in the squad was regarded by many as a bad decision, which was however defended by the Warriors technical team.