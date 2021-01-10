Legendary former Manchester City and Warriors striker Benjani ‘The Undertaker’ Mwaruwari believes there are plenty of reasons why Zimbabwean strikers struggle for goals in the South African Premiership, which go beyond their supposed incompetency.

Only three Zimbabwean marksmen (Wilfred Mugeyi-1997, Gilbert Mushangazhike-2001, and Knowledge Musona-2011) have won the South African league Golden Boot in it’s history.

Mwaruwari, who once played in Mzansi for Jomo Cosmos, insists strikers are not entirely to blame.

“Yes, it’s difficult for a foreign striker plying his trade in South Africa, because instant results are demanded, but sometimes blaming the strikers alone is not fair,” he told The Sunday Mail Sport.

“I think it is difficult nowadays for strikers to keep on banging goals because we no longer have the creativity and artistry that strikers back in the day used to enjoy.”

“A creative midfield is key if we are assessing a striker,” added the former national team captain.

