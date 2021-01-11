Zimbabwe will play hosts Cameroon in the opening game of the 2020 CHAN finals.

The tournament will start from January 16 to February 7, 2021.

The competition was supposed to take place in April this year, but the outbreak of the coronavirus saw the games postponed to this month.

The Warriors-Cameroon game is a Group A encounter and will be played at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé.

The team is expected to leave for West Africa on 14 January.

Warriors Fixtures:

Match 1: Cameroon vs Zimbabwe – 6 pm, 16 Jan 2021 (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé)

Match 2: Burkina Faso vs Zimbabwe – 9 pm, 20 Jan 2021 (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé)

Match 3: Zimbabwe vs Mali – 9 pm, 24 Jan 2021 (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

*All times CAT.

Squad:

Players on the main list:

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simba Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi).

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Tafadzwa Jaravani (Caps), Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi), Carlos Mavhurume (Caps), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Talent Chamboko (Manica Diamonds).

Midfielders: Richard Hachiro (Caps), Ronald Chitiyo (Caps), Gabriel Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi), Leeroy Mavunga (Caps), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Denver Mukamba (Ngezi).

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Tawanda Nyamandwe (Manica Diamonds), Farawo Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs).

Ten players on standby:

Devon Chafa, Nqobizita Masuku, Tymon Mvula, Diro Nyenye, Frank Makarati, Ishmael Wadi, Tichaona Chipunza, Thomas Chideu, Phineas Bamusi and Jeansmith Mutudza.

