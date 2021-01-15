The Sundowns coaching trio of Rulani Mokwena, Steve Komphela, and Manqoba Mngqithi, which is now known as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, has taken the South African top-flight by storm.

Many ridiculed their appointment when Pitso Mosimane left for Egyptian powerhouse AL Ahly.

In sharp contrast, Masandawana are top of the table in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership after ten round of fixtures with their title credentials there for all to see.

They have not lost a single game in the league this season but their undefeated streak face a stern test tomorrow.

Sundowns meet Tswane rivals and equally in-form SuperSport United in a top of the table clash in the capital.

Kaitano Tembo’s charges have won five of their last six league matches and trail their city rivals by just two points heading into tomorrow’s encounter.

Should Tembo mastermind a win and become the first coach to lead his side to a victory over Masandawana in the league, Matsatsantsa will go top.

Kick off in 15:00

