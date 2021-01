Here is the Warriors starting for this evening’ CHAN opener against Cameroon named by head coach Zdravko Logarusic.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

Warriors XI: A. Sibanda, I. Nekati (c), P. Muduwa, C. Mavhurume, T. Chamboko, R. Hachiro, S. Nyahwa, R. Chitiyo, L. Mavunga, P. Govere, W. Taderera.

