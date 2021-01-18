Barcelona captain Lionel Messi got his marching orders in extra time as Barcelona lost the 2020/21 Spanish Super Cup to Athletic Bilbao 3-2.

The Argentine ace was given a red card for the first time in his Barcelona career, in extra time injury for an off the ball incident at the Estadio de la Cartuja.

The dramatic final was decided by an Inaki Williams wonder strike in extra time after the two sides had played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Antoine Giezmann thrust the Catalans ahead five minutes before the half time break. A goal-bound shot by Messi was blocked but the Frenchman slotted home the rebound.

Bilbao levelled matters barely two minutes later; De Marcos finding the equalizer on the stroke of halt time. 1-1 at the break.

Griezmann got his and Barcelona’s second when he finished off a Jodi Alba pass to make it 2-1 in the 77th minute.

That looked to be the winner, but Bilbao restored parity right at the death, Asier Villalibre finding the all important leveler to send the clash into extra time.

Three minutes after the start of first half extra time, Williams struck for Bilbao to give them a 3-2 lead before Messi was shown a red card late on.