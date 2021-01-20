Understandably, a lot is expected from Khama Billiat at Kaizer Chiefs.

The nimble-footed Mufakose-bred winger is not only the highest earning player at Naturena, but in the South African Premiership, according to reports in the Rainbow Nation.

Apart from the fat cheque though, the 30-year old has shown the kind of player he can be as far as deciding a football match is concerned, justifying the burden expectation on his shoulders.

Amakhosi have had one of their worst starts to a league season in recent memory under new coach Gavin Hunt, whose reign has been affected by the club’s inability to sign new players owing to a transfer ban.

Their defeat a few weeks back to Maritzburg United , who are now now under the guidance of their former mentor Ernst Middendorp, angered their ever-demanding faithful to the point of a Twitter hashtag demanding for Hunt to be sacked.

That result was worsened by the fact that Billiat limped off and was confirmed to be out for two months through injury, a setback which many felt would delay their quest for a first league victory since the scrappy win over Chippa United on October 27.

Incredibly, since Billiat was ruled out, the Soweto giants have won all the games they have played, three consecutive league matches to be precise.

They have scored six goals in the last three games, having scored two in the previous three.

Their return to winning ways cannot be attributed to the return of last season’s top goal scorer Samir Nurkovic, surely!

The Serbian has scored only once since making a come back to the side.

Is it a coincidence that they all of a sudden started winning after Billiat got injured or it’s just reality sinking in that they play better without him?